Every published obituary looks exactly the same.
There’s the date of birth, followed by the date one died.
In between those dates, however, is everything else. And I do mean everything.
We recently buried my little brother Randy. At his graveside service in Tennessee, members of our family gathered to say our goodbyes. Not our final ones. It’s going to take us a while to get used to the idea he’s not around. I’ll be trying to wrap my brain around a real “goodbye” for a long, long time. The day after his service, I caught myself about to text him another of our patented dumb conversations. No, I’m not at the “goodbye” stage just yet.
Offering the eulogy was my niece Kayla’s husband — that would make him my nephew-in-law, right? — Charlie.
I’ll admit now. After attending so many funerals in my life, what anyone there has to say kind of runs together in my feeble brain. The man or woman conducting the service is trying his or her best to offer comfort while honoring a life. I can’t even imagine how hard such a task would be but I usually walk away without retaining even a simple phrase from the message. It’s not their fault. I guess I’m just desensitized at this point.
But somehow, Charlie managed to nail some stuff. One thing he said stood out to me, and even though I’ve heard or read something similar to it in the past, I’ve never heard anyone put it quite as eloquently as Charlie, a pastor in his church, was able to do.
He mentioned how our obituaries list our birth and death dates. Then Charlie pointed out something else.
He pointed out the little dash in between those dates. The hyphen between our birth and death dates.
The little dash signifies everything we do between the day we arrive and the day we leave. Whether one lives a single year, 50 years or 100 years, the little dash is exactly the same size for all of us.
Somehow, it’s supposed to represent an entire life lived.
All the birthdays and their celebrations. Every accomplishment — and every mistake. Every good or bad thing we do in an entire lifetime, and all of it symbolized with a tiny dash. Sure, the obits contain words, but they’re always woefully short in trying to encompass one’s entire existence.
Trying to fill in the dash for some folks would take way longer than the usual funeral ceremony. Randy, for example, filled up his dash with a ton of memories. Just experiencing the outpouring of love and support from our local community let me know he’d made the most of his dash in his time as a Navy veteran, a police officer and an all-around great human.
At other services for my brother, my family and I were supposed to provide the rest of Randy’s story regarding the dash.
Some of the stories Jack and I were able to share publicly, but there was so much more to our brother. Way more than a little bitty hyphen could relate.
We could go all the way back to childhood, our time as teens, our time as young adults and our time as grown men, and all of it would make us feel Randy needed a lot more than a single hyphen. The guy just plain lived a good life, but in retrospect, I realize just how fast it all dashed by us.
Charlie’s words really got me thinking. What have I done to fill in my own dash space? Have I managed to do enough stuff right to overcome all the stuff I screwed up when I was younger? What am I doing with whatever dash I have left to even come close to getting the response Randy got with the life he lived?
What do I need to do to ensure my dash isn’t wasted? Trust me, I’ve been to funerals for people who — to be brutally honest — didn’t do much more than take up space on our rock. The person trying to deliver the final words was pretty much left with little to say, other than a plea for the survivors to live better lives. Some of those services involved only a handful of people, mostly immediate family, some of whom appear to show up out of nothing more than courtesy. The man or woman in the box hadn’t done much to affect others, and it really showed at the funeral.
It’s just plain sad when it happens. What a waste of dash space. What did those people do with such a precious gift as life? Waste it on selfish pursuits? Create conflict over nothing? What happened between their birth date and their final date to leave so few mourning their passing? Judging from what I’ve seen at those services, not a whole lot.
I don’t want that to be me.
I guess nothing highlights just what a treasure every day we get can be more than reflecting on a lost one’s life span. We want to remember everything good while we’re still wishing they had a longer dash.
It’s always a reminder — we’ve gotta cram as much good stuff between the first date and the last.
’Cause no matter how long we get, it’s still a mighty short dash to the end.
