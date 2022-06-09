A woman and three children were injured in a one-vehicle accident on Loop 287 near Lockheed Martin around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the Lufkin Police Department.
A woman and a child were flown to an out-of-town hospital for treatment while two more children were taken to a local hospital after a one-vehicle rollover accident on Loop 287 near Lockheed Martin Thursday afternoon, according to a report from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the Lufkin Police Department.
The woman was southbound in the 1000 block of John Redditt Drive around 3 p.m when her Suburban left the road for an unknown reason, Pebsworth said.
The vehicle rolled over several times before crashing through a private-property gate, Pebsworth said. It then rolled several more times before coming to rest upright in a brushy field. A crash investigator estimated the vehicle rolled at least seven times based on evidence at the scene, the report states.
Pebsworth said the woman and two of the children, ages 5 and 8, were ejected from the vehicle while the third child, a 1-year-old, remained inside the SUV due to a car seat, according to witnesses.
They were taken by ambulance to local hospitals with unknown injuries, Pebsworth said.
As of 5 p.m., the woman and 5-year-old were being flown to out-of-town hospitals for further treatment, according to Pebsworth.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.