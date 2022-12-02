While the holiday season is a time full of magic, love and fun, it can be difficult for those remembering loved ones who are no longer with us.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, those who have lost loved ones to suicide will have the chance to honor them through a memory tree at the Angelina County Farmers Market.

