While the holiday season is a time full of magic, love and fun, it can be difficult for those remembering loved ones who are no longer with us.
At 1 p.m. Saturday, those who have lost loved ones to suicide will have the chance to honor them through a memory tree at the Angelina County Farmers Market.
Susan Cook — who lost a family member to suicide last year —came up with the idea for a memory tree after organizing suicide awareness candlelight vigils in 2021 and ’22.
“I just got to thinking about the fact that the holidays are coming up, and I know how hard it is on our family,” she said. “You think, ‘How do we recognize this loved one? How do we do something special for them?’ And it came to me that normally, these people would help us decorate the Christmas tree.”
As such, community members will have the opportunity to decorate the tree with ornaments in memory of loved ones who lost their lives due to suicide. Cook also will be providing ornaments and permanent markers for guests to create decorations at the event.
“We’re going to get the lights on, do the basics and we’re just inviting people to bring ornaments up,” she said. “Anyone can do one.”
Those who cannot be there to decorate the tree on Saturday can add ornaments throughout the month during the farmers market’s business hours, Cook said.
“During the holidays, it seems like we’re more out there in our emotions and our feelings because there’s someone missing,” she said. “It’s just important for us to be able to celebrate that person’s life, honor them and remember them.”
Cook also wants to end the stigma surrounding suicide and the shame that comes to those whose loved ones commit suicide.
“It is something that people still are embarrassed to talk about, and they feel if they had a loved one commit suicide, that somehow they’re being judged,” she said. “I would just love to see that judgment erased and that we realize there’s so many different reasons people do what they do, and we shouldn’t judge.”
