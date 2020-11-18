With the holidays just around the corner, many of us are gearing up for Black Friday sales, thumbing through seasonal catalogs, window shopping downtown, perusing the web, and scouring our many fabulous local businesses to make sure we get just the right gift for everyone on our list.
But for many Angelina County families dealing with financial difficulties, the holidays aren’t so merry, and the coronavirus pandemic has swelled the ranks of those who probably won’t be exchanging gifts as they struggle just to pay bills and keep food on the table.
That’s why this year, more than ever, it’s important that those who are able participate in The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. Along with the iconic Red Kettle Campaign, the program is one of The Salvation Army’s best-known holiday efforts, allowing more than 100,000 children statewide to experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning thanks to the help of generous donors.
“The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children, seniors and families who might be struggling to afford Christmas gifts this year,” said Capt. Cavon Phillips of The Salvation Army in a press release. “With all that 2020 has brought, more families than ever are in need of a little extra support and assistance. Angels are available for adoption by community members and businesses, who in a small way will deliver the magic and message of Christmas to those in need.”
Angels will be available for adoption throughout this month and December. And while there were 250 angels available for adoption in Lufkin last year, The Salvation Army expects to have 600 children and seniors enrolled in the program this holiday season.
Angel Trees are located at Southside Bank’s West Frank and Timberland Drive locations, Walmart, Lufkin Mall, Olive Garden, Old Navy, CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial, Hobby Lobby and Belk. The trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a child or senior who — without this program — may not receive a gift for Christmas.
Gift distribution will take place at Pitser Garrison Convention Center Dec. 16.
It’s also easier than ever to support the Angel Tree program this year through the Walmart Registry for Good, which makes it possible for donors to purchase needed items online that will be delivered directly to The Salvation Army. Donors can search for The Salvation Army Lufkin at walmartangeltree.com and order items today that will benefit local families.
Volunteers are needed throughout the remainder of this month and December to help manage Angel Tree locations and work to sort and distribute items received. For more information about adopting an Angel or current volunteer opportunities, call The Salvation Army at 634-5132 or visit them at 412 S. Third St. For other ways to give or get involved, visit salvationarmytexas.org/lufkin.
“We are grateful for the generous support of our community and local businesses that work alongside The Salvation Army to provide a joyous Christmas to those in need,” Phillips said.
