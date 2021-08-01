Monday’s forecast calls for some welcome relief for heat-baked Angelina County as a cold front moves across the region, along with an increased probability of rain throughout East Texas.
While a heat advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. this evening, “heat headlines (will) no longer be necessary beyond today due to increased rain chances and cloud cover, as well as replacement high pressure that will bring overall cooler temperatures to the region,” according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Tonight’s forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m.
By Monday, temperatures are likely to be slashed 10 to 15 degrees across portions of the area, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Rob Richards.
The NWS is calling for Monday’s high temperature to drop into the mid to upper 80s, bringing a reprieve from the normal seasonal heat. Showers and thunderstorms are expected, with the chance of precipitation at 80%.
The chance of rain climbs to 90% for Monday night, with showers and thunderstorms in the forecast before 2 a.m. followed by a chance of showers. The overnight low is expected to be around 72.
Tuesday’s rain chances drop to 30%, with an expected high near 89 degrees and an overnight low around 71.
Wednesday is predicted to be mostly sunny with a high near 90 and an overnight low around 71.
High temperatures are expected to be near 93 degrees on Thursday and to climb by about a degree each day for the rest of the week. Thursday’s forecast calls for a 20% chance of rain, which increases to 40% on Friday before dropping down to 30% for Saturday.
