Angelina College’s Juan Lopez, a freshman from Palmira, Colombia, earned NJCAA All-American Third Team honors following his record-setting 2021 season. Lopez becomes the first AC soccer player to earn All-American status.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
The still-young Angelina College soccer program now can boast of its first NJCAA All-American.
Juan Lopez, a freshman forward from Instituto Inte in Palmira, Colombia, recently was named to the Third Team All-American list following his record-setting 2021 season.
Lopez’s combination of pitch savvy, a nose for the ball and a perpetual full head of steam led to his establishing a new team single-season scoring record with 13 goals, including hat tricks in matches against Northeast Texas Community College and Trinity Valley Community College. He added four assists and finished with 30 total points, hitting his shot attempts at a .929 shot percentage while adding two game-winning goals. Lopez finished in the nation’s top 20 in both goals and points.
The Roadrunners compiled a 13-4 record with a two-deep run into the postseason, finishing the year ranked No. 12 in the nation.
