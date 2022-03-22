Flood watch remains in effect through this afternoon The Lufkin Daily News Mar 22, 2022 Mar 22, 2022 Updated 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A tornado watch issued for Angelina County by the National Weather Service has expired.A flood watch remains in effect until 4 p.m. today, according to forecasters.Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches has fallen fallen across portions of Deep East Texas, with additional rainfall possible, according to forecasters.Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, according to forecasters. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Watch Flood Meteorology Tornado Runoff National Weather Service Forecaster River Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles3/12/22 Restaurant inspectionsDavis files lawsuit against LymberyRevved up for thrills: Mayhem Monster Truck Show returns to LufkinLearning to fly: Hall of Fame flight instructors award Diboll pilot with $5,000 scholarshipPennsylvania woman in custody in connection with 2020 slaying of Diboll manChase leads to stolen vehicle, burglary, drug charges for Lufkin duo at Center hotelLufkin Middle School students move into new building MondayNational Weather Service issues tornado watch for Angelina County until 3 a.m. TuesdayCounty to deliberate leadership appointmentsLocal doctor: COVID-19 protocols can cease for time being Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.