A tornado watch issued for Angelina County by the National Weather Service has expired.

A flood watch remains in effect until 4 p.m. today, according to forecasters.

Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches has fallen fallen across portions of Deep East Texas, with additional rainfall possible, according to forecasters.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, according to forecasters.