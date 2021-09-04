A town hall meeting focusing on redistricting East Texas will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
Lufkin resident Roshin Rowjee, who set up the event, said the future of East Texas depends on how the lines are redrawn.
Rowjee said the event will provide residents the opportunity to share their personal stories and comments about how the loss of industries and thousands of jobs over the past two decades has impacted the region and their livelihoods. A videographer will be on hand to document the public’s comments.
There will not be any legislators at the event. The meeting is solely to allow residents to come in and make their comments on camera, he said.
Rowjee said he plans to hand-deliver the public comment videos to state Rep. Todd Hunter, R-Corpus Christi, and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, the chairmen of the House and Senate redistricting committees. He said he also plans to deliver the videos to the offices of each member of the House and Senate redistricting committees.
In addition, Rowjee said a Facebook page has been created to allow the public to share its personal stories, comments and video clips. The Facebook link: facebook.com/ItsTimeEastTexas/
Redistricting is the most critical issue facing the Pineywoods, Rowjee said. Basing his unsuccesful 2021 campaign to become Lufkin’s mayor on redistricting, Rowjee said the future political and economic trajectory of the region is at stake.
Rowjee encourages anyone needing more information about redistricting to call him at 632-7989 or email him at Roshin.Rowjee@gmail.com.
