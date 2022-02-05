After reading my last column, my Dad reminded me that I am not the first empty nester.
I know that. I have friends who have been through this.
But he meant he and my Mom. I made them empty nesters; so I am just getting what I gave.
That is something that gets past us as kids; what we are doing to our parents when we decide to spread our wings and fly away.
I did not realize when I left home that I was leaving my parents home alone. They were in their early 50s at the time.
And they are still home alone today — 35 years later — and they clearly remember the day I left home. I was in my early 20s, and not only did I move out of their house, I also moved out of the state.
My first stop was Washington state. After three years there, it was on to southern Florida.
In all, I spent six years away from home. I think I made it home once in those years, but my parents never had a chance to visit me.
Looking back, the experience of living somewhere other than East Texas is one that I would not change, despite being away from not only my parents but also my sister and brother.
I think the experiences help me today as I assist my daughter and my parents as they navigate their lives.
At 85, my Mom and Dad are both fiercely independent. But without much of her sight, my Mom is having to let go of some things in her personal affairs. And that is a huge struggle.
A strong woman, she guided our family all of the nearly 66 years she and my Dad have been married. She worked, managed the family and the family money matters. She is of the generation that does not share personal or financial information or let anyone in on such matters.
So when I had to begin helping with paying bills, getting her medicine and taking her to doctor appointments that are out of town, I could see the change in their personalities. They are not giving up or giving in — they are fighting the changes — and rightly so.
While Mom is angry at the situation because she has no control, she continually apologizes (sometimes in her angry voice) that I am having to do all of this work for her; saying she is taking up my time when I have other things to do. And it does not seem to matter how often I tell her I have plenty of time to help her with anything, she still gets mad that I have to help her at all.
But all I know is this is what I am supposed to be doing. I am so fortunate I get to do this for her. There are so few people my age who still get to hug their parents, have dinner with their parents and get to hear ‘‘I love you’’ every day. They are the parents who took us everywhere they went. There was no “me” time for either of them, no girls’ trips or man cave. We did everything as a family.
I hope I was half the parent to my daughter they have been to me.
It’s an interesting place to live — sandwiched between a young adult pushing me away to gain her independence and parents who are pulling me closer because they are losing theirs.
So while I am letting go of the 21-year-old who is finding her independence, I am holding on tight to my parents who are trying to maintain theirs.
We are living in three distinct stages of life and it paints a vivid picture of the circle of life.
What I know is at this stage in my life I am willing and ready to do everything I can for all three while each just really wants their lives to be their own and to be independent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.