Severe weather alerts remain in effect for Angelina County as Hurricane Laura bears down on the coastline along the Texas and Louisiana border.
A hurricane warning, flash flood watch and tornado watch are in effect as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to officials with the National Weather Service office in Shreveport, Louisiana. The officials spoke during a Facebook live event.
Chris Nuttall, senior meteorologist with the NWS, said Hurricane Laura is now a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 145 mph off the Louisiana coast. The storm will make landfall late Wednesday night or very early Thursday morning near Sabine Pass.
“As Laura moves northward into our area, wind gusts of 50-90 mph — and there may even be some isolated gusts up to 100 mph — will be possible across the area from south to north beginning very early Thursday morning and continuing through the day,” Nuttall said.
Those winds will not last through the day because Laura will weaken as she moves inland, Nuttall said. An isolated tornado threat is ongoing and will continue till Laura exits the area, he said.
Nuttall said “never say never” but Laura is unlikely to become a Category 5 by landfall. However, tropical storm and hurricane-force winds can be expected along the Louisiana and Texas state line.
“The big threats we’re looking at are heavy rain, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes,” he said. “I mentioned the threat for isolated tornadoes that are already happening, as some of the very, very outer bands of Laura are starting to impact our area. We have a tornado watch that is currently in effect until 9 p.m. this evening.”
The tornado threat will continue northward over time as the rain bands of Laura move, he said.
He showed a live feed of Laura circling south of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and described her eye as very defined or what is referred to as stadium, meaning the clouds of the eyewall curve outward from the surface with height giving the eye an appearance resembling from the air of an open dome or a stadium.
By the time Laura moves into northwest Louisiana and Arkansas on Friday, she will likely be a tropical storm, he said.
“Laura is going to take a very similar track to Hurricane Rita, and the impacts will likely be very similar,” he said. “Back then we had wind gusts of 90-100 across portions of Deep East Texas and west central Louisiana.”
The flooding in 2005's Hurricane Rita was mainly localized because the area was coming out of a drought, and Rita was moving very fast, he said.
“Most likely, the tropical storm-force winds will begin to move into our area probably after 2 a.m. Thursday morning,” Nuttall said. “Tropical storm-force winds could then begin to impact the very southern portions of Arkansas by 8 a.m.”
The center of Laura should be close to or just east of Shreveport between noon and 2 p.m. Thursday.
“As far as preparations go, make sure you’re prepared both if you have needs for electricity and a way to receive weather information should you lose power — be that an old weather radio or some other battery powered source,” he said.
Angelina County could see from 1.5-10 inches of rain, the highest in the southern tip of the county, he said.
“If you see roadways that are flooded with water over them, turn around, don’t drown,” he said.
