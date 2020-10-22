A COVID-19 way of life is where we’re at this point, and some will use it as an excuse to perform and achieve. A coach that has just as much time as other coaches, come up with, it’s on him. He didn’t have the guys ready to play. What have you been doing then, because we’ve heard that one before?
I will continue to say it, and it will keep showing itself of what we have in Lufkin. It’s a first for me — and I know most of Lufkin — to give up 70 points in a game, an embarrassment to the community, a once-proud program.
Yes, Nederland was a last-minute pickup game, but Louisiana was an invite on a Saturday last year, and you chose not to go because you wanted to stay in Texas. They were only 116 miles away and here you chose to go 131 miles away on a Friday night.
I see it as another season of excuses for failure, just as last year. No one is expected to win every game, but it used to be a pride in how you lose. Yes, this was a sentimental choice for coach, but sometimes that doesn’t mean it’s the right choice. Given what’s been going on for the last four to six years. To me, a steady decline with nothing to be proud of, or even respectable. Even with talent and seniors.
This way of life is strange to me and a lot of folks that I have talked to that have been around football (Lufkin) way before this tenure, and it’s sad to behold, just like this pandemic. It’s like an old boxer that has stayed beyond his prime and didn’t know when to get out of the ring, because of the money, because Lufkin fans are the ones suffering, to see and hurt, because we know what we once were.
A program that we would tell and boast of our Panthers. It once was entertaining fielded with excitement and anticipation during the week, looking forward to Friday nights. And to me personally, I don’t see it coming back soon, not until changes are made. Not just internal, but at the top. To find a coach that’s a proven winner with a background of success, leadership and discipline of knowing how to win.
Because coaching and leadership here continue to be subpar, then your football program will continue to be year-in and year-out with the continued excuse of why you failed. I wouldn’t have wanted Longview, either. Because what I see is a yearly paycheck, mediocre football, no consequences and no pressure of expectation of the program to win. I never thought I would see the football program fall from grace this fast. It’s very sad to see and experience. All jobs should have accountability.
For the salary, it’s got to be one of the best jobs in the state. To me, the criticism is deserving for those that may disagree. Look at this observation, Longview lost to Temple at AT&T Stadium and came back and destroyed Tyler Legacy (Lee) — remember, the team that poured 70 points on us.
I’m just using Longview as a standard, because I see good coaching where adjustments were made during games and knowing how to close out games. They showed that at your stadium.
It’s their respect and culture that hasn’t fallen off. Definitely here. A reflection of your head coach. This is my outlook, another year of what we got last year, maybe less. Because if you don’t stop somebody, and are not prepared to stop a team — especially football in which this coaching staff has shown — you lose.
So Lufkin, don’t get hopes up too high, because what you’ve seen and continue to see is coming. I truly wish my Panthers well, but I see what I see. I’ve already gotten an excuse ready for the year. So I’ve prepared. Because Lufkin football isn’t Lufkin football, and hasn’t been in a while.
