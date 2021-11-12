Think about it. When was the last time you received a gift from a complete stranger?
I’m not talking about something like the “Pay it Forward” trend, when someone in a drive-thru line pays for the order behind him or her. That’s pretty awesome, by the way, and I’ve been the recipient of such a good deed more than once. It’s a great mood-booster for sure. I sure appreciate it when it happens.
No, I’m talking about something far more significant than one’s coffee or lunch order.
I’m talking about the gifts our veterans have bestowed upon us.
We have so many veterans among us, no matter where we live. They come in all ages and sizes, from the old man or woman wearing the “Veteran of … ” cap to the younger men and women just recently discharged.
They come from every possible background but those veterans all have something in common.
They offered gifts to complete strangers.
Like many of you, I know tons of veterans, so they’re not exactly strangers to me. I could reel off a list of guys and ladies who served, along with how we keep in touch and what they have to say.
We’ll swap stories of our time in service, ragging on one another while using language and terminology only a military veteran would understand. We’ll share tales of our time in service, gripe a little about our physical ailments — bad backs and knees from “humping” packs seem to be the prevailing complaints — and chit-chat about the usual stuff we vets discuss when given the opportunity.
What never comes up in those conversations — and I do mean “never” — is how those people were offering gifts to strangers.
This is the time of year we thank our veterans. We throw around “Thank you for your service” as frequently — and maybe as haphazardly — as we would a “Thanks for the coffee.” Most of the time it comes across as completely sincere, but other times it seems one is simply reciting something easy to deliver. It really only works when it’s obviously heartfelt.
But if we’d really take the time to look at where we are, we might realize the gifts we’ve received from those vets are way bigger than anyone can measure in a Styrofoam cup.
We’re good at claiming certain “freedoms.” I agree, but do we really understand the meaning behind the word? Our country is pretty special, even with its flaws. Read about the way folks lived
Mostly, we get to live our lives the way we choose. You know. Freedom.
Man, what a gift freedom really is. We’ve enjoyed it for so long we sometimes take it for granted. We’ve grown so accustomed to having it in our everyday lives, maybe we sometimes forget everything those veterans did to make sure we’d always have it.
How did we receive such a beautiful gift?
We got it from all those who wore the uniforms. They were willing to do whatever it took — including risking their lives and health — to ensure the rest of us didn’t have to do the same. Because they were willing to leave their homes and everything else dear to them, others were spared the same fate. Our military consists solely of volunteers, meaning vets made the choice to serve. There hasn’t been a draft in place since 1973, but our ranks have remained full of men and women eager and willing to spend parts — or all — of their lives purchasing a reward offered to people they’ll never meet.
How can we ever repay those veterans? There’s no gift anywhere equal to the one they provided us.
The tributes are one way. This time of year, I get messages from friends who attend various ceremonies. My favorites are videos or pics of young people finding ways to say “Thank you” through their songs or classroom events. Yesterday, I got a FaceTime call from our daughter Claire, who’s a teacher and was in her classroom at the time. Her kids asked me questions about my time in service and wished me a Happy Veterans Day. I couldn’t ask for a better gift.
Veterans Day comes around just once per year, but we sure enjoy our gift every single day. Since holding parades and other ceremonies on a daily basis isn’t realistic, we have to find other ways to show our appreciation.
The best way, in my opinion, isn’t to act as if we deserve what we’ve gotten — to act as if we’re entitled to this way of life. As if those veterans owed us instead of the other way around. Who are we to say such a thing?
In the movie “Saving Private Ryan,” Tom Hanks plays Capt. John Miller, an Army Ranger whose squad is assigned the task of rescuing the last surviving Ryan brother. At the end, Miller lies mortally wounded; with his dying breath, he tells the young Ryan, “Earn this. Earn it.”
Maybe that’s the answer. Our gift from all those soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines was the chance to earn the right to live a better life. Yes, we need to earn it. Show our worthiness by living the best lives we can and appreciating what we have. Remind ourselves why we weren’t ever called to sacrifice as much as others: Because they stepped in and took our places.
What a beautiful gift from strangers.
Our veterans paid for it.
The very least we can do is appreciate it — and earn it.
