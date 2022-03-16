Inspiration for our students’ future is found in the acclaimed series “Star Trek” — how to live a just, peaceful and sustainable life, according to Zoe Weil’s Tedx Talk.
“The world becomes what you teach,” said Weil, founder and president of the Institute for Humane Education. She shares that ‘‘Star Trek’’ models a “future in which we’ve solved our earthly problems. Our nations are at peace, our planet is alive and thriving, we’re no longer myopic and mean-spirited, we’re part of a united federation of planets, and we’re actually explorers without being conquerors.”
The ideals presented in this fictional series appealed to Weil and inspired her to become a humane educator and author seeking to make a difference for our future world.
What is a humane educator? Weil defines it as “someone who teaches about the interconnected issues of human rights, animal protection and environmental preservation, with the goal of providing students with the knowledge, tools and motivation to be conscientious choice makers and changemakers for a just, healthy and humane world.” Weil calls the people who make these connections, choices and changes “solutionaries.”
The word solutionary can be identified as a noun and an adjective. Solutionary means pertaining to or characterized by solving problems in a strategic, comprehensive manner that strives not to harm one group while helping another.
A solutionary is a caring and knowledgeable problem solver.
If we are putting hope for the future of our planet in our young people, then they must have the tools and feel empowered to take on the world’s greatest challenges, so says Dr. Jane Goodall, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute.
Weil agrees the answer to the world’s problems lies in the education of the children in our classrooms today and how their “schooling” takes place.
The Department of Education’s mission is to promote student achievement and preparation for global competitiveness by fostering educational excellence and ensuring equal access.
There is a need for a few additions to this statement of mission. If we are to truly develop Weil’s designated solutionaries to address the world’s challenges ahead for humanity, we must go beyond the academic scope of the basic education mission.
Here are a few ideas that, added to the mission for excellence and equality in education, enhances preparing today’s students to become solutionaries for tomorrow.
The article by Lauren Owen, “Empathy in the Classroom: Benefits of Empathy in the Classroom” found on Edutopia online speaks to the value of developing empathy in students through classroom activities.
Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of others.
Classrooms are enhanced when students develop skills and knowledge regarding empathy and how it builds positive culture, strengthens community and prepares them to be community leaders inside and outside of the classroom.
Following Weil’s nod to Gene Roddenberry’s ‘‘Star Trek’’ series, we must acknowledge the fictional character Spock’s thoughts on change. “Change is the essential process of all existence,” he said.
Students learning to become solutionary changemakers in our classrooms today, prepared and equipped to problem solve and create and utilize social and emotional skills garnered through education bring another Spock quote and its purpose to mind. Well equipped individuals will be in charge of decisions and directions for the future world. Under their care, may those who inhabit it not only thrive, but “live long and prosper.”
