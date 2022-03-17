Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct two prescribed burns today.

■ One burn will be in the Davy Crockett National Forest. The burn unit is east of FM 2262 and south of Forest Service Road 510F in Trinity County.

The proposed burn acres is 400. The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.

South winds are expected. Officials say smoke should not impact any major road ways.

Anyone with questions should call (936) 655-2299.

■ The second burn area is 1,060 acres in Yellowpine off state Highway 87 in the Sabine National Forest. There will be helicopter support for this burn.

South winds are expected today. Officials advise a long-range drift smoke may affect some of the areas.