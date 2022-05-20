I got myself ready to head out and climb aboard my mean machine. First, I had to find the perfect music. Scrolled through my playlist of hard rock and heavy metal, ’cause this kind of trip needs some serious kick behind it, and despite my advancing age, I’m still an old head banger. Should I crank Steppenwolf’s “Born to Be Wild”? Some old Metallica? Something from my Led Zeppelin catalog?
I finally settled on a riding classic: “Rock Hard, Ride Free” by Judas Priest.
Crammed my headphones tight on my head and headed out to my trusty ride.
My riding lawn mower.
Yeah, I know. Way, way back in the day I’d have straddled my motorcycle and jammed my way up a highway somewhere.
I was pretty cool (at least in my mind) back then. At least I wanted to be.
That’s the problem with getting older — so, so much older. The attitude is still there, reminding us of more adventurous times, but aging tends to bring about some substantial changes in one’s circumstances. Sure, I could still cruise on a bad motor scooter if I want, but my grass needs mowing, and Harley-Davidson doesn’t make a riding mower.
A recent birthday brought about yet another of those reflective sessions. You know, when we look back at who and where we were all those years ago and wonder how we got where we are now.
The 20-year-old version of me wouldn’t have worried about mowing a lawn, mostly because he didn’t have a lawn to mow at the time. Living longer has meant a ton of trade-offs. Would I rather be the care-free dude who once blew half a re-enlistment bonus on a motorcycle trip up the West Coast while flinging cash in pursuit of wine, women and song (the rest I just wasted), or the boring old man who takes great joy in sitting in the first real home of his life while getting excited about yard work? The young, heck-raising guy who chased every pretty, available female, or the old guy who spends every available minute with his one beautiful lady?
Man, it’s not even close. I know lots of people ponder the “If I could go back” fantasy, but not me. If there’s one thing living this long has taught me, it’s perspective. It’s the ability to compare then and now, and to see just how great now really is, especially since it took me so long to get here — not just in years, but in attitude.
I clearly remember not being satisfied with pretty much anything. I wanted more — of something. I didn’t always know what, but I know now.
Peace. Contentment. Maybe a little hard-earned wisdom (a nice way of saying, “Learning from all of one’s screw-ups”). There’s no price tag created to reflect the true value of such seemingly innocuous feelings. The younger me couldn’t even have mentioned those as goals back then. I was too busy chasing whatever I thought was supposed to make me happy. When nothing did, I just kept rolling onto the next thing.
Now, here I am, happier and more content than I’ve ever been. Somehow, I found an incredibly beautiful woman who wants the same things in life I do: A real family, a home of our own and time to enjoy all of it together. I have jobs I absolutely love doing, and friends and co-workers who keep me inspired. I end nearly every day sitting on the back porch with my lady while we talk about our day.
Yeah. Sitting and talking. She doesn’t even make me chase her.
All the things sounding downright boring all those years ago have become my very reasons for existing. I may not be cool, but at this age, I don’t even care.
Dude. Life is just plain weird.
Working around young people every day is a reminder of those struggles. When I can, I let them know what’s bothering them now is going to be nothing more than a bad memory one day, and not something that has to define the rest of their lives. How the desire to seem “cool” will fade into a happy “Who gives a dang?” I want them to know struggles don’t have to last forever, and how maybe one day, if they’re fortunate, they’ll be the happy old fart attempting to dispense unwanted advice to the next confused generation.
And if they’re really lucky, maybe by then Harley-Davidson will have created a riding lawn mower.
