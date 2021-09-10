Lufkin ISD recently received a $7.5 million federal 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant.
The district plans on utilizing the grant to improve student attendance, behavior and academics while providing safe supplemental learning space for students over the next five years. These goals come as a part of the 21st CCLC program called the “Texas Afterschool Centers on Education.”
“The program is an exciting addition to Lufkin ISD,” assistant superintendent of education services and accountability Shelly Slaton said. “The after-school, before-school and summer programs provide free, safe and engaging activities for K-5 students on their home campus.”
The program is designed to improve student performance on state assessments, core course grades, school-day attendance, high school graduation rates and college and career readiness.
These expanded learning opportunities for children and their families also offer innovative, hands-on activities that reinforce and complement students’ regular academic programs.
“In addition to academics and tutoring, our students will have the opportunity to participate in innovative and enriching hands-on activities including cooking, gardening, sports, art and so much more,” Slaton said.
The grant will cover expenses for activities for five primary and five elementary campuses including staffing, supplies and field trips as well as transportation. The staffing will involve 120 employees, including teachers, paraprofessionals and outside-contracted staff through the district’s community partners. The academic portion will be taught and prepared by Lufkin ISD teachers.
The city of Lufkin Parks & Recreation department will provide recreational activities and the Legacy Institute Generation A program will have supplemental lessons. Some of the community activities will expand learning through things such as sports, Zumba, karate, dance, cooking, art and STEM.
“Students will benefit by building relationships with caring adults and other students while learning new skills and having fun,” district project director for the program Mary Gail McCarty said. “When students willingly want to come to school to enjoy these engaging activities, this desire will positively affect attendance, behavior, social-emotional health and family engagement as parents will be welcomed and encouraged to participate.”
The program began this week at Anderson Elementary, and the district will add campuses in the next couple of weeks. Each of the 10 campuses will allot a certain number of students; parents can expect to receive more information from their child’s campus as the program progresses.
“I am thrilled to be a part of this amazing program that our district has chosen to support, which will foster a love of learning into our students and families,” McCarty said.
