With Santa’s sleigh in jeopardy of being a little lighter this year, Angelina County citizens are being asked to step in to save Christmas for “kids from 1 to 92.”
The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program provides Christmas presents for children and seniors in need, but as the deadline approaches for community members to pick up tags placed on trees at area businesses, nearly 300 angels have yet to be adopted.
Tags are available at trees in varying Lufkin locations including Walmart, Belk, Hobby Lobby, Lufkin Mall, Old Navy, Chick-fil-A, Olive Garden and Southside Bank locations. Each angel tag represents a child or a senior in need.
The program is for children 12 and under and senior citizens 65 and older who “have a financial need for toys or clothing items,” Capt. Jenifer Phillips said.
After picking a tag from a tree, donors can drop off the unwrapped gift items at The Salvation Army in Lufkin. Monday is the last day to adopt an angel.
The Salvation Army’s community of donors, partners and volunteers keep the Angel Tree Program alive year after year, Phillips said.
“We really want people to understand that we’re really trying to help people not get to January and not have the funds that they need because those parents would choose to probably not pay their bills in order for their kids to have Christmas presents,” she said. “We want to eliminate that issue for parents and make sure that their kids are taken care of for Christmas — especially so they don’t have to worry about paying the rent or utility bills.”
Additionally, The Salvation Army wants to help senior citizens because a lot of the older people they see are on a fixed income and many have not received a Christmas present in a long time, Phillips said.
“I know a senior citizen who had someone unwrap her present because she hadn’t opened up a Christmas present in over 10 years,” she said. “That’s why we do what we do.”
