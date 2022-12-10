As I write, I am sitting at Standpipe Coffee (one of my favorite haunts), latte at hand, enjoying the downtown Lufkin Christmas decorations, the comforting sound of steaming espresso machines, and the pleasant conversation of strangers at other tables. Despite the unseasonably warm weather, it feels like Christmas!

For me, the Christmas season doesn’t get underway until Thanksgiving is over and I get my Christmas decorations down from the attic. But I don’t really feel like I am relaxed and truly in the spirit until First Baptist’s annual Celebrate! Christmas musical takes place, which was last Sunday evening, Dec. 4.

