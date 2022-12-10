As I write, I am sitting at Standpipe Coffee (one of my favorite haunts), latte at hand, enjoying the downtown Lufkin Christmas decorations, the comforting sound of steaming espresso machines, and the pleasant conversation of strangers at other tables. Despite the unseasonably warm weather, it feels like Christmas!
For me, the Christmas season doesn’t get underway until Thanksgiving is over and I get my Christmas decorations down from the attic. But I don’t really feel like I am relaxed and truly in the spirit until First Baptist’s annual Celebrate! Christmas musical takes place, which was last Sunday evening, Dec. 4.
If you have never been, it is a treat — a real gift to the community. Months of preparation result in a professional, glorious celebration of Christmas, the combined effort of First Baptist and New Beginnings Baptist churches with participants from Abundant Life United Methodist Church and other churches in the area as well as incredibly talented instrumentalists from Stephen F. Austin State University. As a musician, participating in such a production is a true act of worship.
The musical can certainly be enjoyed as a performance apart from an act of worship. But it is most fully appreciated as part of a broader Christmas season — a season of Advent.
Though not a standard of Baptist church history, our church has for several years now celebrated Advent between Thanksgiving and Christmas. For those unfamiliar, Advent focuses weekly on the themes of hope, peace, joy and love leading up to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Baptists tend to pride themselves on avoiding ritual and creedalism, so even having Advent candles in the Baptist church may be a bit for some. But I am thankful our church recognizes the profoundly spiritual nature of intentional self-reflection and presence that Advent brings.
First Baptist produces an Advent Guide each year with daily reflections written by church members on the topics of hope, peace, joy and love. I am moved reading these personal revelations that often give a glimpse into the very real struggles that church members — our friends, neighbors — are experiencing.
Many suffer health issues or have struggles that will not get better, yet they can proclaim hope and peace. And apart from (or even as a result of) circumstances, the mindsets of love and joy are beautifully expressed by members of all ages and walks of life. If I had to choose a theme throughout the readings, it would be presence — Christmas is about God with us, after all — and how we share that presence with others, and not just at Christmastime.
Presence is both passive and active. My wife and I learned when dating that sometimes simply being physically present in the same room — when studying, for example — provided comfort. No talking was required. Just knowing someone was nearby who cared for you was enough.
Other times, presence involves words and action. Perhaps a meal, an encouraging hug, a card or letter. Presence can be prayer as well, even if from a distance. No matter what, presence is intentional.
I strive to be present with my patients — not just physically, but emotionally and spiritually. For example, I do not have a computer in the room during my consultations and I sit facing my patients in a posture of active listening. They have questions, and I am there to answer them as best I can and to educate them about their proposed course of treatment.
No matter your line of work or whatever relationships you are in, think about how you are or are not manifesting presence.
Presence is a gift. I am blessed with close friends who understand the importance of intentionality and presence. The type of presence I am talking about doesn’t demand reciprocity, but the receiver understands it will be offered when needed. It isn’t selfish. True presence is an act of love.
As we move through this Christmas season, we can easily, if not mindlessly, get carried along with the fun and happiness that the secular holiday season brings. We can simply enjoy a performance, for example. The presents and gifts we give and receive are part of the holiday charm. That may be sufficient for some.
But I find that if holiday pleasure is the only focus, the letdown after Christmas — once the lights start to fade, the presents lose their appeal, and the bills come due — leaves the heart wanting.
My goal this year is to focus less on presents and more on presence. The hope, peace, joy and love inherent in the Advent season and Christmas story — the story of true presence — won’t fade when the Christmas lights and decorations come down.
May you have a blessed and presence-filled Christmas!
