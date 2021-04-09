The ultimate artistic trio will be at the Temple Theater this weekend as Montopolis brings nature photos, live music and storytelling surrounding the Big Bend National Park to East Texas.
“Montopolis: The Legend of Big Bend” is at 7:30 Saturday night and is presented by the Angelina Arts Alliance as the final show in its Arts Alive Series.
This live performance includes photos from award-winning photographer Christopher Zebo, music from an Austin-based group composed by artistic director Justin Sherburn and storytelling by actor Jared Donnelly.
Sherburn said the idea came from when he did soundtracks for silent films. He said he wanted to expand the relationship between people and land.
He said at first they just used imagery and music, but then gradually worked in a narrator and stories.
“It’s more theatrical, and people need that in a theater space,” he said.
Sherburn said he chooses the instrumentation and influences for each show they do. He said for Big Bend, it’s all about gigantic vistas and iconic landmarks.
Sherburn used influences from Aaron Copland, Ennio Morricone, Roy Orbison and Arvo Part to compose the music for this performance.
“(I used) stuff I thought would really represent that specific space: Wide open desert plains, beautiful mountain regions and desolations of West Texas,” he said.
Sherburn used many resources to find information about Big Bend, including the Museum of the Big Bend, the Big Bend Conservation Alliance, a book from the Amon Carter Museum of American Art and his cousin, who is a research scientist and used to work in Big Bend National Park.
“There’s so many stories in that region,” he said. “There’s a really rich narrative there.”
This will be a socially distanced event and masks are required.
Tickers are $20. To purchase, go to angelinaarts.org or call 633-5454.
