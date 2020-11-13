It is indeed highly gratifying to have been able to witness this phase of American history. The contentious back and forward confrontations created interest and, to a certain degree, satisfaction.
The presidential elections created so many firsts and historical oddities that it would require an entire manuscript to mention them here. Nevertheless, the lessons and values learned and gained here cannot be denied.
Even though this was a national happenstance for the most part, the outcome can be applied locally to our political circumstances. We are not an island, set aside from the rest of the world. There are things we can teach the rest of the world. In a likewise manner, there are many things the rest of the world can teach us.
Case in point, the outcome of the election reflects an attempt, at least, to get everyone, friend and foe, involved. Locally, we have been indolent in our efforts toward hiring “outsiders.”
Several years ago, we made an excellent choice in hiring the first Black and second female superintendent who was an “outsider”; but that did not work out very long for whatever reason.
Recently, we made a choice of a local municipal attorney. Nothing was wrong with this except that a question was presented as to whether in the future we should make efforts to spread out our searches for personnel. There is also the obvious attempt by our leaders to assign only a few certain people to boards, committees, commissions, positions and delegations.
Another facet of the national election’s relevance to local circumstances is social bias. Just about every ethnic group in the books was involved.
Inclusion makes for the assurance that “all men are created equal.” Even though our community has a few opposers, we are slowly showing efforts toward integration.
Unity has always been the glue that has kept our community relatively sane. We in Lufkin need to be more careful not to become so self-centered that we deprive ourselves of the benefit of God’s blessings, which include liberty and justice.
There are so many good work habits that Latinos can bring to this country; so much knowledge and learning techniques that Asians can contribute; so much love, Christian values and Christ-like concerns that Blacks have to share; so much health concerns that our neighbors up north can share with us.
No one can deny that being an island is advantageous to any person, state or country. We need to counter by sharing our successfulness with others. After all is said and done, the only way that this Republic can stand is through love, respect and allegiance, not necessarily to an inanimate flag but to spirited humans like each of us.
Human beings, being as unpredictable as they are, this would be no easy task. On the other hand, our Forefathers have set a path to follow. They have placed in our National Archives a pattern to follow that we have not yet followed with any degree of success; viz., 1.) the Constitution of the United States of America (we have failed miserably in ‘‘ … promoting the general welfare”); 2.) Declaration of Independence (we have not come to the realization that “ … all men are created equal.”); and 3.) our Pledge of Allegiance to the flag (we are far from becoming ‘‘ … one nation, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”)
Let us hope and pray that with God’s leadership this new administration will guide us through these challenges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.