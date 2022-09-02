I can’t think of a single person who doesn’t know this, but football season has arrived.
I’m sure there are those who couldn’t care any less. Thankfully, I don’t know any of those people.
It’s time. It’s time for any and every version of the sport we can handle, from little tykes wearing helmets three sizes bigger than their heads to the big boys crashing pads. Here in Texas, we’re about to rush headlong into “Hook ’Em, Gig ’Em, Axe ’Em” and any other “’Em” part of the year. Folks who don’t speak to one another all year will suddenly have plenty of conversation material. Of course, it’ll be because of football.
Of course, here in Texas, it’s all about high school football, no matter the size of the team or town. I’ve driven back roads on which I’ve seen more road kill than people. I’ve ventured into areas in which I have no idea where I’m going, but to find the football stadium, all I had to do was look for the glow of stadium lights to guide my way. Once the sun goes down and those Friday night lights go up, navigation is a piece of cake.
All because of football.
More than once, I’ve found myself running pitifully low on gas. I’ve driven through small, East Texas towns looking for an open station, only to see signs on the windows of closed establishments. “We’re backing the Bulldogs/Tigers/Panthers/Whatevers. See you tomorrow!”
I’ve coasted out on fumes, all because of football.
I’ll hang out on the sidelines with my camera and the kids, and I’ll more than likely get in the way. Chances are, I’ll get trucked (again) when I’m looking through a camera and forgetting about the steaming pile of humanity heading my way. I’ll limp home with bumps and bruises and embarrassment. All because of football.
Saturdays? The college games on TV take precedence. We’ll cheer our alma maters — and our wish-they’d-have-been-our-alma-maters — as they fill stadiums and flash our favorite colors. We’ll adore our mascots — Smokey, Bevo, Reveille, the Lumberjack, etc. — and maybe even name our next kid after ’em.
Naturally, we college football fans start in September with high hopes, and naturally, plenty of us will end November with a massive dose of “Wait’ll next year.”
After Saturday’s dose of college spirit, Sundays hit, and we get all crazy about our favorite pro teams. I’ve been “We Dem Boyz” since before anyone coined the phrase regarding my beloved Dallas Cowboys. My lovely bride is going to go all “Da Bears” for the next 17 weeks. Because Sunday football demands a meal fit for a gridiron king, grills will get even more of a workout than they did during the summer. Some species of dead animal is going to hover over charcoal or gas for however long it takes to make the fans happy.
Why? Because of football.
We’ll cap the week with Monday Night Football. Doesn’t matter who’s playing. Mondays usually stink, but we can forget about ’em with a dose of football and some leftover dead animal from Sunday.
Football brings more than just the games. Every week, I get to make my picks for the newspaper. I get a list of games, and I’m supposed to use my “expertise” to pick the winners. I get paid to cover sports, leaving one to think I’d have at least a little advantage.
Nuh uh. I’m almost always near or at the bottom of the pile every year. I can cover a team for weeks, meaning I should have at least some semblance of a clue, but ... nope. I typically look like an idiot. Don’t think for a moment that my fellow pickers aren’t quick to point out my failures.
And it’s all because of football.
As if I needed any other form of pigskin humiliation, our kids have created a fantasy football league. I’m old as crap, so when this phenomenon first crossed my path, all I could think that was any fantasies I had at my age didn’t involve football players. I coulda done without the whole concept.
But here I am, preparing for our fantasy draft this Sunday night. My wife will whip up the snacks, I’ll snag the beverages and we’ll join our kids and their friends for what’s supposed to be a friendly draft.
Friendly, my old, wrinkled booty. There’ll be more smack talking than one would hear in a bar fight. I’ll use my years of expertise as a sports writer to make my picks, and those players promptly will suffer season-ending injuries or career-worst seasons. In the past few years, I’ve finished at or near the bottom of our fantasy standings. I’ve lost to a girl who drafted her players based on their official team headshots. If the players’ faces looked “kind,” our girl said, she drafted them.
Her “kind” guys have stomped my guys into mud puddles for about four straight years.
I get to suffer more humiliation.
Again, all because of football.
If we ever display rational behavior the rest of the year, it somehow disappears right after the first kickoff. We scream at TVs. We curse people we’ve never met for fumbling the ball or throwing an interception. We watch replay after replay. We rehash every stat line. We encounter total strangers in the checkout line wearing our favorite team’s gear, and it’s like we’re long-lost best friends either celebrating or commiserating.
We forget our troubles. We forget our differences. It’s actually a very cool thing to experience.
And to think ... it’s all because of football.
