Nacogdoches police are currently investigating a drive-by shooting in which one person was killed in the 1400 block of Dolph Street, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Officers were called to the scene at approximately 12:43 a.m. Tuesday in reference to gun shots being fired in the area.
Officers arrived to discover three people had been struck by gunfire, including the victim who died, the post states. The other two were taken to area hospitals.
Officers learned the gunfire came from a passing vehicle and are working to locate the vehicle and suspects, according to the post.
Dolph Street is closed at this time and will remain closed for the next several hours. Updated information will be released as it is received.
An August incident in the same block of Dolph Street resulted in the shooting death of Javinsky Lampkin, 35, of Nacogdoches.
Five people from Lufkin were charged with murder in his death as well as additional counts of aggravated assault related to the shooting that wounded three other men.
In that incident, Lampkin and three other men were shot around 3:30 a.m. Aug. 1 in the 1400 block of Dolph Street near Oak Hill Plaza apartments in the western part of the city, according to Nacogdoches police.
Anastacia Pettigen, 25, and Jarvis Williamson, 39, were charged early Aug. 1 with murder after leading police on a chase around the loop. Three others — Nathanial Allen Jackson, 26, Elmer James Williamson Jr., 30, and Wendi Lynn Williamson, 44 — were charged with murder after Nacogdoches police and a SWAT team raided a home in the 400 block of St. Clair Street in Lufkin around 8 p.m. Aug. 1.
Jail records indicate all five share the same address on St. Clair Street.
