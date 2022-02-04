Some of my thoughts about Bob Flournoy’s lawsuit to have Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Pitts removed from office:
Estimates made for road conditions can be just that, estimates. When actually done, price increases are faced and base conditions can be far worse than estimated and can eat up available funds quickly.
On our last project at the airport, a single taxiway repair was started three separate times with an engineer’s plans. The base failed all three times and increased the cost of replacement by about $200,000 in state funds. It does happen.
The state requires a manager’s assessment at the airport every four years, which also requires an estimate about surface conditions. They are good, fair and poor. Good needs no work, fair needs repairs and poor has to be replaced.
The state recently sent an engineer from Texas A&M to make those same observations and he used those same three distinctions in his report. What seems simplistic can be quite effective for estimates, but they do not take into account material price increases or base conditions that cannot be seen. This does answer Flournoy’s first two accusations.
Terry’s opposition to Chuck Walker as unit-road engineer is an example of him doing his job.
The fact there was disagreement on the court is not criminal nor an example of incompetence. Chuck being under criminal investigation at this time underscores the need for questions to be asked and answered during the hiring process. That’s hardly an example of criminal conduct on Terry’s part.
I happen to like Chuck and he has helped the airport tremendously in the last few months. The airport also has helped Chuck and his department in ways that make the relationship mutually beneficial. This answers accusation three.
Questions were (oddly) asked in the last public meeting about Chuck’s attempt to repair a road the county has no title for. I know for a fact the county has not been deeded my road, or many others in the county, however these roads are on the county list to repair. This answer destroys the premise of question four.
The last question also was oddly discussed in the last commissioners court meeting when commissioners supposedly grilled Chuck about his efforts to repair a boat ramp in a riverfront subdivision.
Terry answered this accusation in court by saying he had documents proving he had permission to fix this boat ramp, something Chuck could not obtain.
The thoughts Bob Flournoy had in bringing this lawsuit are not bad on the surface, but when examined, are without merit and seem to me to be vindictive against Terry for doing his job.
These answers to Bob’s questions are just garnered from my general knowledge of how projects work and my witness of events in court and reading explanations of other events in The Lufkin Daily News.
