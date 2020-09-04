A Diboll family was left reeling after a house fire on Aug. 22 led to the significant injury and later death of a husband and father on Aug. 24.
Frank Foster, 80, is remembered by his daughter, Kay Foster, as a funny, smart and kind man. He wanted his children to be strong and capable of handling whatever life threw at them, she said.
She is one of his 10 children, including one stepson.
“He taught us to be prepared for the real world,” she said. “Even just simply working on cars, I’d stand outside for hours helping him. If you had a question about anything he was the one to ask and he always had an answer.”
He was a savvy business man too, she said. In Florida, where the family is originally from, he started his own concession stand in a flea market called “Dixie Dogs” that sold his own recipes for corn dogs, chili dogs, fries, fresh lemonade and more, she said.
“It’s been up for about 50 years and he loved it,” she said. “It was his passion and something he worked very hard for. … They changed the name not too long ago but my dad would still make trips down there to make sure everything was running good.”
He taught her to always put God first, save money and spend it wisely, she said.
“He was a frugal but generous man and always taught us at a young age about money,” she said. “He started our piggy banks and I’m thankful for that.”
She remembers him teaching her things to help her take care of herself. Among those things, she remembers hours outside helping him fix up cars.
On Aug. 22, Kay started receiving texts from old friends in Diboll telling her about a house fire on her old road. She’d since moved to Arizona and is eagerly awaiting the arrival of twins. Her mother didn’t want her knowing about the incident in case it caused her undo stress, she said.
“I eventually got her to tell me what happened,” she said. “I was in complete shock saying, ‘No, not Dad. Not our house and everything inside.’”
Her mother, Mercidita Foster, was married to Frank for decades. She returned from work on Aug. 22 to smell gas in the house. She asked him to check it out, and as she changed into regular clothing she heard an explosion and Frank screaming for help.
Their neighbors heard the commotion and rushed to help the couple.
Frank was sent to Shreveport, Louisiana, for treatment and the doctors told the family 90% of his body had third-degree burns. He was given a 5% chance for recovery, which the family held onto until the last moment.
“We all had hope until he was called home,” Kay said.
In the wake of his death, Mrs. Foster and her son Fitzpatrick, who is a Corrigan police officer, were left with no home and no belongings.
The family is attempting to raise funds to help them through this crisis with a GoFundMe page set up by Kay. Their goal is $10,000 to help cover the cost of replacing their belongings and to find new, permanent lodging.
So far, they’ve raised $2,410.
“I’m so blessed it’s gotten so many donations and shares,” Kay said. “I’m doing all I can to help out my family back home from over there. I know they still need toiletries and kitchen supplies and utensils. My mom needs scrub uniforms for her work and I believe all of them are still in need of clothes and shoes.”
Corrigan police helped the family find temporary lodging and donated some furnishings.
Additionally, a fundraiser selling homemade brisket tacos, rice, beans, salsa and a cold drink is underway. Pickup started at 9 a.m. at 509 N. Timberland Drive. Those interested can call 899-1857 to pre-order a meal.
