Stand-up comedian Henry Cho is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. June 9 at The Pines Theater.
Tickets for the show are on sale now, starting at $35. Tickets can be purchased at the Angelina Arts Alliance Box Office at 108 S. First St., online at angelinaarts.org or by calling (936) 633-5454. Box office hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Cho is well-known as a “clean” comedian, forgoing profanity and objectionable material, and has sometimes been referred to as “Mr. Clean.’’
His work can be heard nationwide several times weekly on XM Radio’s Channel 151, Laugh USA, Sirius Radio’s Blue Collar Radio Channel 103, and Pandora Radio’s PG Comedy Radio Channel. He is notable for being one of the only Asian acts to appear regularly on the Grand Ole Opry.
A television and film regular, Cho appeared on many television shows in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
His one hour Comedy Central Special, “What’s That Clickin’ Noise?” is currently airing as well as being available on Netflix. Comedians Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy were special guest voices in the opening scene.
His television credits include appearances on NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” CBS’ “The Late, Late, Show,” and NBC’s “Young Comedians Special.” Other TV credits include ‘‘The Arsenio Hall Show,’’ ‘‘MTV’s 1/2 Hour Comedy Hour’’ and ‘‘VH-1’s Stand-Up Spotlight.’’
He served two years as host of NBC’s Friday Night Videos and had many guest roles on various network sitcoms including ‘‘Designing Women,’’ ‘‘Lenny,’’ ‘‘The New WKRP in Cincinnati’’ and a starring role in the TV movie ‘‘Revenge of the Nerds III: The Next Generation.’’
In 1994, after he moved back to Tennessee, Cho got a call from NBC to host a revamped version of ‘‘Friday Night Videos’’ titled ‘‘Friday Night.’’ For two years, he commuted to Los Angeles weekly.
His feature film credits include starring opposite Tom Arnold and David Alan Grier in ‘‘McHale’s Navy’’ in 1997. In 2001, he appeared in the Farrelly Brothers’ movie ‘‘Say It Isn’t So’’ with Heather Graham and Chris Klein. Most recently, in 2006, he appeared in ‘‘Material Girls’’ starring Hilary and Haylie Duff.
Cho co-starred and also was a co-producer in the faith-based independent film “Saving Faith” for Lions Gate. His performance in the movie earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film by the International Christian Film Festival.
He recently completed filming a Hallmark movie “The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland.” He’ll start shooting a TV pilot, “Double Occupancy” and the film, “Cheyenne,” this summer. He’s also working on a project of his own with Triple Horse Studios.
In addition, Cho was the keynote entertainer for the 59th annual Radio & Television Correspondents’ Dinner and has worked extensively with Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Willie Nelson, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and many others.
