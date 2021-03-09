Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas are planning to conduct three prescribed burns today.
The first burn is scheduled in the East Hamilton area north of FM 2261 in the Sabine National Forest. The burn is 1,648 acres. Winds are predicted from the south at 6 mph, with gusts possible to 16 mph.
A burn in the Angelina National Forest will be in the Guidrey Road area, along state Highway 63 and FM 2743. Winds are predicted from the southeast at 7-9 mph.
A prescribed burn in the Davy Crockett National Forest in Trinity County will be west of Apple Springs along FM 358.
The burn area is 2,338 acres. The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.
Winds are predicted to be from the south.
Smoke should not impact any highways, but if motorists should encounter smoke, they should reduce their speed and use their low beams.
For questions about the burns in the Angelina or Sabine National Forests, call the Ranger District office at (409) 625-1940. For questions about the burn in the Davy Crockett National Forest, call the Ranger District office aat 655-2299.
