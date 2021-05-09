A 10-year-old boy was injured when he was hit by a car while crossing Chestnut Street after buying a Mother’s Day gift, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
The accident happened at 8:55 a.m. when the boy was side-swiped in the outside lane by a northbound Chevy Malibu in the 600 block of Chestnut Street, the release states.
The driver of the Malibu told officers he did not see the boy until it was too late.
The boy told police he had snuck out of his nearby home to buy his mom a Mother’s Day gift at Dollar General in Chestnut Village.
"The boy had made his purchase — a card and box of candy – and was crossing the street to go home when the accident occurred," Pebsworth said.
The boy suffered a broken leg and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
"Thankfully his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening," Pebsworth said. "Please say a prayer for a speedy recovery for this thoughtful young man. We ask that you send some thoughts and prayers his mother’s way as well."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.