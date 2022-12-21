People really want to help, but we especially like to help during the holiday season — the season of giving. We want to make lives better for others, and particularly for children. The harsh truth is that sometimes we do things we think we are doing for others, but it’s not what the person really wants or needs. That’s because, so often, it is hard to know what those needs and wants really are.
I recently read an article written by Dave Armstrong, author, former foster youth and motivational speaker. In it he shared actual quotes from foster children about how difficult the holidays are for them. The holidays can be stressful for anyone, but can you imagine how much harder they are for a child in foster care who is spending their holiday in a residential treatment center or group home?
Well-meaning adults try really hard at making the holidays and big moments in these children’s lives better. This is commendable, but while they might make these children feel somewhat better, they often make the giver feel much better than the recipient, which is never anyone’s intent. While I don’t have the space to share the quotes from Armstrong’s article, I can tell you they are very insightful.
What I found really helpful about the article was the inclusion of tangible and easy steps that can really help and make a more valuable contribution and, in turn, make a bigger difference in a foster child’s life.
The central message behind each of the tips was that foster children want something that should be obvious: They want to be treated like an individual. That is right: an individual. Is that really asking too much? Don’t we all want to be treated like an individual? We all have different interests, desires, needs and skills — wouldn’t we want someone to care enough about us to actually get to know them?
Because I am the executive director, I unfortunately do not get the chance to interact with a lot of the children. However, I do supervise one child who has an advocate. When the advocate and I ask that teenage girl what she wants for Christmas, and we give her a price range, that is what is bought for her. The advocate also knows this sweet girl is crafty, likes spicy, Mexican candy, Chinese food and lip gloss. So she might even throw in a bracelet-making kit, lip gloss and some Chamoy seasoned gummy bears. When the advocate visits her, she may even bring some take-out Chinese food.
That is what makes CASA advocacy important. A CASA has the unique opportunity to give a foster child the chance to be treated like an individual. The CASA advocate knows how they feel, what they like, where they came from and so much more.
You could be a part of this important mission, too — to make a foster child feel like they matter as an individual. If you want to step up your game on making a difference, consider 2023 a good time to contact our office. A new CASA training class begins in January, giving you the opportunity to not just learn about our child welfare system but to also meet other people who are committed to the same goal.
I know people think being a CASA advocate would be too heart-wrenching or time consuming. I hear that often. However, when we read about extremely sad situations we forget there is often more to the story. And sometimes those stories have a happy ending.
We can’t promise that every case ends up the way we would like it to but we can promise you will absolutely have the opportunity to make a child’s life better. Contact us today to hold true to your commitment in the new year to make an impact in the community and the lives of children in it.
Natalie Thornton is the executive director for CASA of the Pines.
