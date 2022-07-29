One day after the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office announced it had made three arrests in connection with the Sunday morning death of Ashley Nicole Shaefer, the department says it has recovered what it believes to be the weapon used in the crime.
"It was a gun recovered from the Neches River at 59 south," Capt. Alton Lenderman said.
The Texas Department of Public Safety Dive Team assisted the sheriff’s office in recovering the gun Friday, according to the ACSO.
Breana Lee Green, of Diboll; Schaefer’s estranged husband Victor Keith Lee, 37, of Diboll; and Wade Finley have all been arrested and charged with murder, according to the ACSO.
“Special thanks to Our Criminal Investigations Division, the Texas Rangers, and the Texas Department of Public Safety for their efforts in getting these suspects in custody,” the sheriff’s office states.
Lee was booked in Wednesday on the murder warrant and a parole violation out of Austin. His bond for the murder charge is $1 million.
Green was booked in late Thursday. Her bond also has been set at $1 million.
Finley had not yet been booked in as of Friday afternoon.
Shaefer was born Feb. 26, 1987. Her services are pending with All Families Mortuary in Burke.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (936) 634-3331.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.