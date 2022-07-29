Gun recovery

Authorities recover a gun they believe to be the weapon used in the Sunday morning death of Ashley Shaefer, 35, of Diboll.

 The Angelina County Sheriff's Office

One day after the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office announced it had made three arrests in connection with the Sunday morning death of Ashley Nicole Shaefer, the department says it has recovered what it believes to be the weapon used in the crime.

"It was a gun recovered from the Neches River at 59 south," Capt. Alton Lenderman said.