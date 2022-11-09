Abundant Life offering free one-stop health care shop Saturday

Booster shots, health insurance enrollment and blood pressure screenings will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to those who visit Abundant Life United Methodist Church.
The church is partnering with East Texas Community Health Services, the Change Happens ACA Marketplace Navigator Program and Young Invincibles to offer a free one-stop health care shop so as to encourage East Texans to take care of their health, pastor David Briggs said.
“We want to assist the community as best we can in enrolling them in health insurance through the marketplace,” he said. “We also want to provide health services to the community at one location to help people be mindful of their health and provide resources they might not otherwise have.”
There will be navigators on site to answer any questions individuals might have about health insurance, and there also will be a DJ and food given out at the event. The first 25 guests to arrive will receive a $50 gift card.
“Health can sometimes be a serious thing, but we also want to try to make it a fun event,” Briggs said. “It’ll be a comfortable, welcoming and hospitable time for the people that come out.”
Those who attend this event and take care of their health will have a weight taken off their shoulders, Briggs said.
“It gives you peace of mind to know that you are not deferring your health,” he said. “You’ve done your screenings, you’ve done your check-ups and you actually have health insurance.
You have security to know that if something happens, you have the means to get access to adequate and affordable health care.”
The church believes that a healthy community that can depend on each other starts with healthy individuals, Briggs said.
“So we try to make sure that personal health is also being tended to,” he said. “It’s important to live a whole life — and we want the community to know that we can do it together.”
