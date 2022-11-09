Abundant Life offering free one-stop health care shop Saturday

Booster shots, health insurance enrollment and blood pressure screenings will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to those who visit Abundant Life United Methodist Church.

The church is partnering with East Texas Community Health Services, the Change Happens ACA Marketplace Navigator Program and Young Invincibles to offer a free one-stop health care shop so as to encourage East Texans to take care of their health, pastor David Briggs said.

