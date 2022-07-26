Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth — who was scheduled to open the Angelina Arts Alliance’s upcoming season on Sept. 3 — has rescheduled her show for May 6, 2023.
The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Temple Theater, and all season tickets will be honored on this new date.
“We are thrilled that Kristin Chenoweth will conclude our Performing Arts Series as the grand finale,” contracted director Tracy Pinkerton said. “She packs a powerful punch.”
The show is part of Chenoweth’s tour for her recently released album “For The Girls," which debuted at No. 3 on the Current Pop Albums chart and No. 11 on the Billboard Top Albums chart. The album is a heartfelt tribute to the great female singers throughout history — particularly some of Kristin’s heroes and friends — and features artists Ariana Grande, Dolly Parton, Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire.
Chenoweth’s career spans film, television, voiceover and stage.
She won a Tony Award in 1999 for her performance in “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.” She also was nominated in 2004 for her role as Glinda the Good Witch in “Wicked.”
Chenoweth won an Emmy Award in 2009 for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Pushing Daisies.” She was nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People’s Choice Award for her role on “Glee.”
Also in 2009, she wrote a candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, “A Little Bit Wicked.’’ That first attempt as an author debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List.
Chenoweth recently released her first picture book “What Will I Do with My Love?'' on March 8. The book is a tale about a young girl named Kristi Dawn, who shares her love through acts of generosity around New York City. Additionally, Chenoweth signed with Harper Celebrate, HarperCollins Focus’s gift book imprint in November 2021. Her book, “I'm No Philosopher, But I Have Thoughts: For Saints, Sinners, and the Rest of Us,” with Harper Celebrate is set to release in winter 2023.
In 2020, Chenoweth starred in the Netflix film “Holidate,” voiced the character Daisy in the HBO Max film “The Witches,” and hosted the Food Network competition series “Candy Land.” Chenoweth recently released her latest Holiday/Christmas album “HAPPINESS is...Christmas!," and co-starred in Apple TV+’s acclaimed musical-comedy series “Schmigadoon!,” alongside Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key and Ariana DeBose.
In an upcoming project, Chenoweth will star alongside Stephan James and JK Simmons in the STXfilms sports drama “National Champions,” and later this year, will portray Bailey Lazor, the wife of Simmons’ coach Lazor who has the erudition and taste of an upper east sider.
Individual tickets for Chenoweth’s show will go on sale at 11 a.m. Aug. 1. Seats can be purchased online at angelinaarts.org or by calling the box office from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at (936) 633-5454.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.