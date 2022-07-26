Kirstin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth performance has been rescheduled for May 6, 2023, at the Temple Theater.

Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth — who was scheduled to open the Angelina Arts Alliance’s upcoming season on Sept. 3 — has rescheduled her show for May 6, 2023.

The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Temple Theater, and all season tickets will be honored on this new date.

