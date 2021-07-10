The Lufkin Daily News donated $5,000 this week to two Lufkin nonprofits to help each organization further their missions in the community.
The East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope and the Angelina County Child Welfare Board each received $5,000.
The gifts came via the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation, which allows publishers at all Southern Newspapers Inc.-owned papers to choose local nonprofits to receive funds each year.
Carmage Walls founded Southern Newspapers, which owns 11 community newspapers in Texas and Oklahoma. Martha Ann Walls served as president of the company for most of its history. Their daughter, Lissa Walls, now owns the company, and her parents’ legacy of community giving lives on through her and the foundation.
“We are so excited to be able to provide much-needed funds to two very hard-working and much deserving organizations,” said Jackie Zimmerman, publisher of The Lufkin Daily News. “Both of these agencies offer services that are not duplicated by any other organization in our community. We are so fortunate to have such dedicated people who care for our friends and neighbors.”
Ashley Berry, founder and executive director of The Angelina County Cancer Alliance of Hope, provides assistance to Angelina County residents who are battling cancer. The organization helps with gas, water and electric bills, gas vouchers, nutrition assistance, medication not covered by insurance, durable medical goods and other services.
The Angelina County Child Welfare Board, which operates with volunteers only, provides needed services to Angelina County children who are removed from situations where they are abused, neglected or abandoned. Lufkin attorney Wayne Haglund has served on the board for several years.
Publishers of each newspaper recommend organizations for funding, and the foundation’s board of trustees vote on distribution.
Last year’s recipients of Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation grants distributed through The Lufkin Daily News were the Angelina County Humane Society and Neighborhood Strong.
Organizations that received grants for 2021 from all Southern Newspapers provide housing assistance, meals, job training, counseling, animal rescue and adoption, health care to the underinsured and literacy courses, among other worthwhile endeavors.
In the past 10 years, the foundation has given more than $3 million to the communities Walls-owned newspapers serve, including Galveston, Baytown, Brazoria County, Bay City, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Paris, New Braunfels, Kerrville, Seguin and in Lawton, Oklahoma.
“Walls Foundation grants allow us to have a significant impact on nonprofits that enrich our community and the efforts of local volunteers,” Zimmerman said. “We appreciate the Walls family for their generosity.
“We are the community newspaper and are invested in Lufkin and Angelina County in so many ways, including job creation, community building, accountability journalism, marketing to help local businesses reach their audiences and more. I’m proud to be a part of this community and proud to be able to help our community.”
