April 7

Five years ago

■ Lt. Col. Allen West speaks at the Angelina County Salvation Army’s 75th anniversary celebration.

■ Lufkin’s newest free-standing emergency room now open to patients.

Ten years ago

■ Fire destroys vacant house in Pollok.

Twenty years ago

■ East Texas Special Olympics continue at Abe Martin Stadium.

■ U.S. Eastern District Judge John Hannah dismisses Nacogdoches traffic drug arrest due to procedural errors by police.

From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.