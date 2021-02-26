I hear or read this question just about the same time every year: Why do we need a Black History Month? Somebody (usually a white somebody) wants to know.
I’d like to offer my personal reasons for why such a celebration is necessary.
Even as a kid, I loved my history classes. I loved reading about men like Davy Crockett, Daniel Boone, Abe Lincoln and others. I was so into learning about them, I found a little biography series in our school library. Every time I learned of a new character in American history, I’d find the biography.
I remember reading all about so many figures credited with doing great things for our nation. George Washington, Paul Revere, the Wright Brothers. If I heard about ’em, I wanted to learn more.
You know who I didn’t hear about? Harriet Tubman. Bessie Coleman. Robert Abbott. Richard Allen, who was born a slave in 1760; he opened a day school for Black children despite the resistance he faced in the education people of color.
Outside of my history classes, I was a sports junkie. In my childhood of the late ’60s and early ’70s, I had no dearth of heroes. I easily found books about Mickey Mantle, Sandy Koufax, Roger Staubach and others. Finding actual books about Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Wilt Chamberlain and other Black athletes? Not until way later in my life did I see anything other than magazine articles.
Until a few short years ago, I’d never heard of Josh Gibson. Gibson wasn’t the “black Babe Ruth.” In fact, some referred to Ruth as “the white Josh Gibson.” When Jackie Robinson finally broke through Major League Baseball’s color barrier, there were plenty who thought Gibson was a far better player — and more deserving.
Yet I never heard of Gibson when I was a kid. Wonder why?
In my English classes, we read a lot from “the dead white dudes.” Shakespeare, Poe, Chaucer, Twain, Fitzgerald, Faulkner … the entire canon of what, at the time, was deemed literature.
When did I first read James Baldwin, Maya Angelou, Richard Wright, Langston Hughes or Alice Walker? Way into adulthood, when I sought their writings on my own or had them introduced in a college class.
I still remember being a kid watching America’s space exploration and the moon landing. By the time I got to high school, men like Neil Armstrong, John Glenn and Buzz Aldrin were already in our history books.
Not until a few short years ago did I ever hear about Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson. Those Black women basically were human computers responsible for calculating every part of a space mission. If I mess up a math problem, the worst that can happen is a bounced check. Those ladies? The slightest miscalculation on their part would have wrecked our entire space program.
Those remarkable women didn’t come to me in a history book. Until a movie about them came out four years ago, I’d never heard of them. “Hidden Figures,” indeed.
As a teen, my reading preferences leaned more toward military history. I found tons of books on what we consider true American war heroes. Alvin York, George S. Patton, Audie Murphy and so many more.
Lots of reading on those subjects, but I never once heard of Private Henry Johnson of the Harlem Hellfighters. The man won the French Croix de Guerre. He was a bona fide war hero.
Or Eugene Bullard. He was the first Black military pilot, and his life story is incredible. He stowed away on a ship heading overseas after witnessing his father’s lynching. He was a boxer and musician, and he joined the French Foreign Legion to fight in the first World War. He became a pilot and flew for the French because there was no such thing as a Black pilot in America.
When did I learn of this impressive man? Only recently, and only as part of a Black History Month profile.
For so long, I knew of black athletes and performers because of the publicity such talent generates. Outside of those areas, I didn’t hear or read much of anything regarding Black Americans.
Yes, they were Americans; yet somehow, they were omitted completely from my American History textbooks.
Those pages weren’t just white because of the paper color.
Even now, I hear of their “contributions” which connotes “helping.” It’s true for some, but there were other Black men and women who were outright leaders and pioneers.
As far back as I can remember, reading of historical figures — especially those who rose from the same humble beginnings I was experiencing — did far more than fill me with a little extra knowledge.
Their stories instilled in me the idea that I, too, could grow up to do something great. They taught me my possibilities were endless, with my only real obstacles my own motivation.
What were my Black friends supposed to get from whitewashed history books? The idea they could only achieve greatness as athletes or entertainers?
The men and women I’ve mentioned are part of American history. Not just black history – American history. Every kid in this country should be able to open a history text book and learn of those exceptional figures — instead of waiting for the next Black History Month profile, the way I have to do even now.
The answer to the question, “Why do we need Black History Month?” is pretty simple. It’s because the history books in our schools are missing a lot of pages. A child deserves to see heroes who look just like him or her and know of the possibilities for greatness.
Those kids — and I — deserve to hear about it more than once per year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.