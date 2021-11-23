Mail and packages are scattered along Loop 287 near the Angelina Farmers Market after a box truck carrying mail rolled over early Tuesday. The Postal Service says all mail and packages were recovered immediately and that the agency is taking steps to ensure prompt delivery.
A box truck carrying mail rolled over in front of the Angelina Farmer Market early Tuesday.
The truck was northbound on Loop 287 headed toward Nacogdoches around 4:30 a.m. when the driver left the road for an unknown reason, according to a statement from city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth. The truck then rolled, coming to rest in a ditch. Mail spilled all over the roadside.
The driver managed to get himself out of the truck and was talking when the emergency crew arrived. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for injuries.
“The safety and well-being of both customers and employees is of the utmost importance to the U.S. Postal Service,” said Albert Ruiz, a USPS spokesman based in Dallas.
“We can report that no one was seriously injured in today’s accident involving a contract mail truck," Ruiz said. "All mail and packages were recovered immediately and the Postal Service is taking steps to ensure prompt delivery. Some of the mail may need to be returned to our mail processing facility to be resorted and will be delivered tomorrow. We appreciate the patience of our customers and apologize for any inconvenience they may experience."
