People are leaving their jobs in droves. Blame it on a two-year pandemic — now steaming into its third year of wreaking havoc — or whatever, but the fact remains men and women in various professions are just plain deciding to bail.
The mass exodus appears to be taking place in everything from the service industries to other professions.
For example, one of the more startling mass exits is taking place in the teaching profession. Teachers in public schools — both experienced and new teachers — are walking away from a job they truly love, citing all manner of issues from burnout, overload and — maybe the most disappointing — a lack of appreciation. One former Teacher of the Year in her district gave up her 10-year career, stating, “We’re overworked, undervalued and constantly under attack from people who have no idea what they’re talking about.”
The lady went on to say she’d received responses from other teachers nationwide, “many of whom say they’re burned out, depressed and disillusioned.”
I’ve read numerous testimonials from other educators who cited incidents in which they felt they were left “hung out to dry” when conflicts arose between parents and the school systems. One man who’s taught for nearly 20 years said he “felt like a target with the shooting coming from both sides” when it came to trying to resolve those conflicts while still trying to teach his classes. Toss in all the debates over how to maintain a regular classroom while dealing with personal stances on everything from masks to vaccines, and any teacher’s patience is going to get run through the ringer.
Other professions losing personnel include those involving health careers. Nurses, for example, are experiencing what a Bloomberg article called “The Great Resignation.” Because of a nationwide shortage, those nurses already working are seeing their loads increasing drastically, mostly because of the pandemic. Any nurse working a regular shift is going to experience stress and fatigue at high levels. Increasing their workloads naturally increases the stress and fatigue, and no matter how much we consider those men and women superhuman, they’re still human.
The same goes for all sorts of jobs. Cops and other first responders are stretched far past their limits, often working non-stop shifts with little time to recover and even less time for an actual quality of life.
It’s not just the higher-paying careers or professions struggling to maintain a full workforce. The U.S. Labor Department reported in August “there were 10.4 million job openings” along with “the number of people leaving their jobs (the so-called ‘quits rate’) rose to 4.3 million.”
I’ve seen enough video of customers haranguing some poor worker in a drive-thru or in a retail checkout counter to understand completely why few would want to work in such conditions, especially for minimum wage. Just last week, a man went viral for flinging a cup at a teen-age girl just because his order was wrong. Real manly of him, right?
Yeah, I don’t think I’d want to put up with that kind of mess for a few bucks an hour. Who would?
Strangely enough, very few of any of the employees interviewed about their quitting mentioned money as the reason. Teachers, nurses, cops and others usually are recognized for their passion and dedication to “making a difference.” None of those professions are considered high paying; their members do what they do out of love for what they’re doing.
To me, their stories are heartbreaking. There aren’t enough people like them in the world already. Losing them is a crying shame.
Understanding such high numbers of exits might be difficult unless one really digs into the different reasons. Think back on jobs you’ve held in your life. What made a job bad, and what made it good?
I’ve worked jobs where I knew I was nothing but a number. Heck, I’ve worked for supervisors who didn’t even know my name. I’ve been employed where whatever value I possessed was based on nothing more than my production. Drew low wages and endured crappy working conditions simply because I didn’t have much choice.
When I left those jobs, I didn’t bother looking in the rearview mirror.
I’ve also been on the opposite end of the spectrum. I’ve been in positions where my higher-ups made it a point to make me feel valued. Right now, I’m working dream jobs where I feel like my contributions are important. I work for people who never fail to have my back and let me know I’m appreciated. Because of them, there’s nothing I won’t do, whether it’s part of my paid job description or not. I know how fortunate I am, and I’m not about to take any of it for granted.
I won’t try to speak for everyone, but I feel there may be plenty of situations in which the parties involved — those leaving and those responsible for trying to keep them — have maybe forgotten how loyalty truly is a two-way street. One can’t demand loyalty from an employee when the worker doesn’t see any of it coming back his or her way.
Yes, the entire workforce has experienced its share of frustration over the past few years. Maybe things will get better, but if they do, it won’t happen all by its lonesome.
From what I see, the best way to hang onto valuable people is a fairly simple solution.
We just need to make sure valuable people feel valued.
