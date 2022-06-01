Four Tennessee residents were arrested on charges of organized criminal activity after leading local law enforcement authorities on a high-speed chase spanning three counties late Saturday, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Around 11:30 p.m., a 2022 Toyota Avalon was southbound on U.S. Highway 59 when the driver was stopped for a traffic violation. Soon after stopping, the driver fled southbound at a high rate of speed at the Nacogdoches and Angelina County line when troopers lost sight of the car, the report states.
Troopers saw the car again in Polk County when it turned around, heading northbound. Lufkin police assisted by using a tire-deflation device just south of Lufkin, and the Toyota stopped near a local truck stop at 12:16 a.m., the report states.
An investigation revealed that a passenger began driving the Toyota during the flight from authorities, according to the report.
The first driver, who was identified as Qorderion Mosby, 24, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested on a charge of felony evading. The second driver, who was identified as Cortera Collins, 25, of Memphis, Tennessee, also was arrested on a charge of felony evading.
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 6.5 ounces of marijuana and a handgun, the report states.
One of the passengers, Jada Smith, 22, of Millington, Tennessee, was arrested on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon, while the other passenger, Noah Collins, 23, of Cordova, Tennessee, was arrested on a charge of organized crime and a $100 dollar bill was seized from him to be turned over to the Secret Service.
All the suspects were transported to the Angelina County Jail, where all four occupants also were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, the report states.
There are no further details to release at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.