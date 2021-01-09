Special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a Lufkin man on eight counts of the possession of child pornography on Friday.
DPS and the Lufkin Police Criminal Investigation Division began investigating Jorge Alejo Lopez II, 24, on Dec. 4, 2020, a press release by the organization states.
Investigators found multiple pornographic images of victims on his cellphone and he was taken into custody on Jan. 8. He is being held at the Angelina County Jail with a $20,000 bond per charge.
