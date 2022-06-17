The fifth annual East Texas All-Star Game turned into a District 21-3A showcase.
Huntington’s Emma Tatum earned MVP honors and Diboll’s Kayla Palomino and Skyler Martin delivered one final impressive performance as the Angelina County All-Stars rolled to a 7-2 win over the team from all-stars outside of Angelina County at the Lufkin’s high school softball complex Thursday night.
Tatum pitched the final 31/3 innings, allowing one earned run on four hits with four strikeouts and no walks. At the plate, her two-run tie-breaking double keyed a six-run third inning that sent Angelina coasting to the win.
She had plenty of help from her 21-3A rivals from Diboll.
Palomino, who shared district MVP honors with Tatum in the regular season, got the win by pitching the first 32/3 innings. She gave up one earned run on two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.
Martin, the other half of Diboll’s battery that led the Lady Jacks to their most successful run in school history, fittingly capped her high school career with one final blast as her three-run homer capped the big third inning. She added a single earlier in the game.
Other 21-3A players contributing to the attack were Huntington’s Kaylee Rivenbark and Central’s K.K. Harris, who each had a triple.
Lufkin’s Ryleigh Mills (single, RBI) and Laney Currier (single) added to the attack along with Hudson’s Hannah Walters (single).
Chireno’s Morgan Collier took the loss, allowing seven runs, six earned, on eight hits and two walks with six strikeouts in the complete-game effort.
Other hitters for the team from outside of Angelina County were West Sabine’s Emma Frick (double, RBI), Hemphill’s Sam Allman and Lovelady’s Bailee Albinus (single, RBI) and the Chester duo of Olivia Gilzow and Collier (single).
Angelina fell into a 1-0 hole in the top of the first when Frick hit a leadoff double to deep left and eventually scored on an Allman bases-loaded walk. The inning ended with two outs on the basepaths and Angelina was never threatened again.
Diboll’s Martin led off the second inning with a walk and Mills delivered an infield RBI single that tied the game for Angelina 1-1.
Angelina opened things up in the third inning. Walters started the inning with a single, Rivenbark walked and Currier smoked a single off the third baseman’s glove.
Tatum rocketed a two-run double that bounced over the centerfield wall, making it 3-1.
After Currier scored on a wild pitch, Martin powered a three-run double over the wall in right center, making it 7-1.
The team from outside Angelina County added one final run in the seventh inning when Albinus hit a sacrifice fly to right that made the final 7-2.
In addition to showcasing area seniors, the event raised money to support 22Q Texas. The gate raised $1,065 for the organization. The game was sponsored by Integra Insurance.
