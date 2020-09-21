The ACPD Voters League will hold an online candidate forum for the 2020 general election at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Candidates scheduled to appear include school board candidates, college board candidates, U.S. House and U.S. Senate.
Candidates who have said they will attend include MJ Hegar for U.S. Senate, Hank Gilbert for U.S. House, Chrysta Castañeda for Railroad Commissioner, Andra Self and Kristi Gay for Lufkin school board, Curtis Fenley, Betsy Mijares and Malcolm J. Deason for Angelina College Board, Brenda Davis for State Board of Education, and seven statewide judicial candidates.
The public can register to attend at: https://bit.ly/3303EjP
