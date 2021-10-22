DENVER — SFA women’s basketball has been tabbed as the runners-up in the 2021-22 WAC basketball campaign by the leagues coaches, per a conference release on Tuesday morning.
In a corresponding release, the Ladyjacks were picked to finish second by the league’s media as well as part of their poll. 2020-21 WAC champion Cal Baptist was chosen first in both polls.
Coming off one of the best seasons in program history in 2020-21, the Ladyjacks earned a total of 133 points and six first-place votes, finishing just four points behind Cal Baptist for the top spot in the new-look conference.
Grand Canyon ranks third with 112 points and one first-place vote, while Utah Valley (106) and Abilene Christian (91) round out the top five.
Sam Houston (86), New Mexico State (80), Lamar (63) and Seattle (61) fall in line in spots 6-9, followed by UTRGV, Tarleton, Dixie State and Chicago State, in order, to complete the poll.
Also released on Tuesday morning was the Preseason All-WAC honorees, and the Ladyjacks were well represented by three nominees.
Stephanie Visscher and Zya Nugent were both part of the eight athletes named to the first team, while Aiyana Johnson earned second-team recognition.
Cal Baptist’s Ane Olaeta was named the preseason player of the year.
The Ladyjacks will open the season on Nov. 9 when they travel to San Antonio to take on the UTSA Roadrunners.
The home opener is set for Nov. 12 against Houston.
