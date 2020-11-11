Well, 2020 has been one for the books. While some may still be hesitant about venturing out, I encourage you not to delay your health care. As we round out this year, I remind you to take advantage of your insurance benefits. Now is the time to direct your attention to outstanding health care needs and take full advantage of paid-up deductibles or available funds in Flexible Spending Accounts.
Most health insurance plans have a deductible requirement — a predetermined amount of health care expense that must be covered before the plan begins paying the majority of (if not all) remaining expenses.
It’s important to know how close you are to meeting your deductible — or if you’ve already met it — because once you reach that threshold, you have a limited window of opportunity to obtain health care services and have the bulk of that expense covered by your plan.
Remember: A new year brings a new deductible.
The close of the year also affects individuals who have Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs — which are pre-tax dollars set aside primarily for health-related expenses.) The Internal Revenue Service requires those funds to be spent — or forfeited —by Dec. 31. It’s a “use it or lose it” proposition.
If you have been putting off scheduling care, such as an annual check-up, diagnostic testing or knee-replacement surgery, it would be wise to check your deductible status and your FSA balance to see if there’s money to be saved.
It’s important to schedule services promptly so there is enough time to have the test or elective procedure done before the end of the year. Getting everything squared-away by early December will help ensure the services you receive are considered part of your 2020 coverage.
Every health plan is different. It is important to know how your plan works so you can get the most from your benefits.
And as you make those health care decisions, trust that the team at Woodland Heights Medical Center has put precautions in place to keep our patients, visitors, staff and physicians safe.
