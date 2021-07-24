The Family Crisis Center of East Texas is kicking off the 2021-22 school year by providing school supplies to their clients — the children of survivors of abuse.
The center is asking for donations of supplies by Aug. 4, so they have everything they need in time for the start of the school year.
Requested items include backpacks, colored pencils, scissors, index cards, markers, plastic folders, binders, composition and spiral notebooks, glue sticks and bottles, erasers, pencil boxes or pouches, crayons, construction or manila paper, pencils and paint.
“Pencils, erasers, crayons, markers and composition books are things that a lot of students need,” development director Melissa Wheeler said. “While we help K-12, we primarily need things for primary, elementary and middle school students. Anything is appreciated, but the K to 8th grade is going to be more significant.”
Wheeler said once they receive school supplies from donors in the community, they will distribute them as needed.
“We serve clients that are victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, so any of the clients who receive services from us, their children are eligible to receive school supplies, should they be in need,” she said. “It’s so important that children have the materials they need when they walk into that classroom.”
The crisis center also will keep some supplies to have later on, as clients who come and go throughout the year often do not have anything with them.
“When they come to us for services, oftentimes those children don’t have anything for school,” Wheeler said. “So with the school supplies we keep, we’re able to put together packets to send them to school with school supplies.”
Wheeler said it is important for children to have the required supplies because it makes them feel more prepared and confident they have what they need to learn.
“Typically, our clients are escaping an abusive situation, and they usually leave their homes with just what they have or a quick bag,” she said. “They don’t come to the shelter or to our services with very much.”
Wheeler also said clients who come to the center oftentimes have financial needs, and their children are looking for a sense of stability.
“The parents are needing to help their children have some stabilization,” she said. “School provides that, and the services here at the agency help provide that, along with that safety for them.”
Sometimes the children in those abusive situations end up having to change schools, Wheeler said.
“Those children, when they have those needed school supplies, they’re able to walk into a classroom and know they have what the teacher is going to request of them to do their school work,” she said. “They want to learn, and they want to walk into that learning environment and feel prepared.”
To donate, contact child advocate Sadarria Christian at 639-1681 or schristian@fccet.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.