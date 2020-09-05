The Texas Department of Transportation on Tuesday named Kelly O. Morris, P.E., to serve as the Lufkin District Engineer.
Morris began her career at TxDOT as a summer employee in 1993 and later began working full time as an engineer in training in the Livingston area office.
She graduated from Texas A&M University in 1995 with a civil engineering degree and obtained her professional engineer’s license in 2000.
She worked in the private sector from 1999 to 2013 and rejoined TxDOT as the project manager in charge of development of future Interstate 69 in the Lufkin District. She was named district design engineer later in 2013 and then promoted to director of transportation and development in 2014, where she has led numerous projects, including the Diboll Relief Route and U.S. Highway 59 connector ramps in Nacogdoches.
Her work also has included a joint project with the Louisiana DOTD on U.S. Highway 84.
“I look forward to leading the Lufkin District and continuing to work with all of our local communities and dedicated TxDOT staff,’’ Morris said.
‘‘Our focus will remain on developing, building and maintaining a safe transportation system.
‘‘I am excited about taking on new challenges and continuing my career as District Engineer in one of the best TxDOT districts in the state.’’
Morris and her husband Todd make their home in Lufkin with their children, Sydney and Seth. Sydney began classes at Stephen F. Austin State University this fall.
The family enjoys fishing and traveling together.
She was named District Engineer after the recent retirement of Cheryl P. Flood who served with TxDOT for 38 years.
For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call 633-4395.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.