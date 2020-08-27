Hurricane Laura passed Angelina County by causing little damage as residents bunkered down for what was projected to be a catastrophic storm in the region.
“We got pretty lucky,” emergency management coordinator Ricky Conner said. “We got really lucky.”
As Conner spent the night at the office watching the storm’s progress, he felt more and more confident in the storm passing Angelina County safely while he watched it inch eastward, he said.
“The Lord blessed us, is the only thing I can say,” he said. “We were fortunate.”
There was minimal damage throughout the county that Conner knew of. He remained in contact with Lufkin officials to be clear on this.
“We’re very thankful that we were spared,” Jessica Pebsworth, Lufkin Police Department spokeswoman, said.
“The National Weather Service was predicting landfall at Sabine Pass, but because the landfall actually happened about 60 miles from where we thought it would occur, it made all the difference.”
Nacogdoches County also made it through the night relatively unscathed, a press release from the county said.
“We were fortunate Laura followed a more northeastern path,” County Judge Greg Sowell said in the release.
“Our thoughts go out to our neighbors in Louisiana who are really bearing the brunt of this storm and dealing with significant wind damage.”
A flash flood watch will remain in effect for much of the county and there could be some above-flood stage levels in the Attoyac Bayou through the weekend, the release stated.
Oncor Electric Delivery's storm center reported 39 power outages throughout Angelina County in the early hours of Thursday. But by 10:45 a.m., there were 25 outages affecting 846 customers between Angelina and Nacogdoches counties.
Statewide, the company listed 97 active outages affecting 1,689 customers.
There was one tree down in Hudson that blocked one lane of Farm to Market Road 706 near state Highway 94 west. It was cleared by TxDOT crews quickly and left along the side of the road.
A semi-truck moving west along Loop 287 near the Denman Avenue entrance blew off the side of the loop, onto the loop entrance ramp and landed in the lawn in front of Tejas Equipment.
The city doesn’t attribute this crash to the storm. There have been several crashes in this area with or without weather, Pebsworth said.
“He was in the inside lane. He said he just started sliding,” Lufkin police officer Randy Stallard said. “He lost control and went through the guardrail and ended up in the grass there.”
The driver was not injured in the crash, Stallard said. But the truck’s fuel tank came off, lodging itself into the mud and spilling fuel across the already slick roadway.
Hazmat crews were dispatched to clean up as much of the mess as they could and to make it driveable for those needing to utilize the entrance.
Due’s Wrecker Service was there to clean up pieces of the truck and the destroyed guardrail on the loop.
Ellen Trout Zoo Park reopened Thursday with plans to reopen the zoo itself on Friday. In a Facebook post, the zoo said staff had made necessary steps to protect the animals and facilities in the face of the storm. A team of staff remained at the zoo overnight as a precaution, but they found little damage on Thursday morning.
“When the zoo reopens, we will be offering ‘Hurricane Specials’ (free admission) to those individuals who reside in cities adversely affected by Hurricane Laura,” an email from zoo director Gordon Henley stated. “Simply present an ID from an impacted area to the zoo's admission staff to receive this benefit.”
The city will remain in a “flash flood watch” until 7 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. They predict a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. and a low chance of thunderstorms overnight. Friday was projected to have a 50% chance of thunderstorms as of 10:45 a.m.
Saturday has a slight chance of thunderstorms. There is a 60% chance of thunderstorms on Sunday.
