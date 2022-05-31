An 11-foot alligator was successfully caught and removed from Jones Lake Monday afternoon, according to a press release from city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
The gator’s presence was brought to city officials’ attention earlier this month. Because the creature did not appear to fear humans, it came close to walking trails and the lakeshore, she said.
Lufkin City Councilman Robert Shankle thinks the gator could have been a threat to visitors to the lake, and that visitors might also have been a threat to the gator.
“I would say both ways, because a lot of people, they are amazed about how big an animal like that is, then they’ll mess with the gator. Then the gator will sort of approach them because he might have been hungry.”
Shankle said he contacted assistant city manager Gerald Williamson, and “he immediately contacted the alligator trapper.”
“Anytime you have a large alligator like that, you fear that it may try to attack a child, as we know occurred at Disney World in 2016,” Animal Control director Aaron Ramsey said.
A Texas Parks & Wildlife employee set out the trap to catch it over the weekend.
“He set a trap out where he usually lays out at,” Shankle said. “All I know is it was like the 'Swamp People.' They had a piece of meat hanging from a tree or something, and I guess he got on that limb on that tree and got caught. They put some chicken out.”
The gator was taken to a farm in Trinity, according to Ramsey.
“I’m happy no one was harmed, and that the alligator is also safe,” he said.
Jones Lake and nearby Ellen Trout Lake are known to house alligators occasionally, with Texas Parks & Wildlife asked to intervene when the creatures become large enough to threaten humans, the release states.
“We didn’t want him anywhere near here because if they put him at the zoo, they travel — from the zoo to the country club over to Jones,” Shankle said. “That’s their route — they’re traveling from those three small lakes.”
