Due to unprecedented frigid temperatures and winter storm outages, the City of Lufkin will open the Pitser Garrison Convention Center today as an emergency shelter for those without power, according to a press release from the city.
Residents who need shelter from the cold may come to the Convention Center at 601 N. Second St., beginning at 5 p.m., where there will be cots, blankets, water and food available.
It’s not necessary to call ahead.
The shelter will be open on a space-available basis and can only provide congregate sheltering.
Anyone coming to the center must wear a face covering and be subject to COVID-19 screening. Anyone accepted for shelter at the must sign a release and waiver regarding COVID-19.
Anyone having COVID-19, or symptoms of the virus, is advised to seek medical help and screening prior to coming to the center.
City officials are asking those who opt to travel to the facility do so slowly and carefully as the roadways are extremely icy.
