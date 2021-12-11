Lufkin police arrested a man who stole a private ambulance Saturday morning from outside a hospital emergency room before leading officers on a high-speed chase.
Draylon Lewis, 19, of Lufkin, was taken into custody at 8:14 a.m. in front of Eastview Pentecostal Church on Loop 287. He is facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest, according to city communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
The pursuit began about 7:55 a.m. after Lewis took the Acadian ambulance from outside the emergency room at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial. Acadian emergency workers were inside the hospital and there was no patient onboard at the time, Pebsworth said.
Dispatchers relayed the ambulance’s location to officers via a tracking device monitored in real-time by Acadian staff.
Pebsworth said Lewis left the hospital parking lot and turned onto Ellis Avenue. From there he turned left on Frank Avenue and right on Loop 287 northbound. Officers caught up to Lewis on Loop 287 near the intersection of Webber Street about 8:03 a.m.
She said Lewis turned into the church parking lot to avoid traffic spikes staged on the highway by officers.
The chase ended in a muddy field in front of the church after lead pursuit officer, fearing Lewis would drive into the officer who was waiting with spikes, force Lewis off the road.
Top speeds during the 10-minute chase reached 70-80 mph.
The police Tahoe and ambulance suffered minor damage in the incident and remained drivable, Pebsworth said.
