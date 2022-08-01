featured top story breaking Sheriff’s office investigating death on Dudley Road By JESS HUFF/The Lufkin Daily News Jess Huff Author email Aug 1, 2022 Aug 1, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in the 200 block of Dudley Road.Sheriff’s Office Capt. Alton Lenderman said the victim is 36-year-old Brian Lafeyette Brown. Deputies were called in around 5:30 p.m. Monday, he said.He was unable to release information on the cause of death. Dudley Road is off state Highway 103 east past the Moffett Volunteer Fire Department station. Jess Huff's email address is jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sheriff Brian Lafeyette Brown Homicide Police Crime Dudley Road Angelina County Victim Office Capt. Alton Lenderman Office Jess Huff Author email Follow Jess Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSheriff's office arrests trio on murder charges in Diboll woman's deathFormer Nacogdoches couple suspected of spying for RussiaMan accused of sexually assaulting two children at Petty's MotelSheriff's office: Authorities recover gun used in Diboll woman's deathDetails of Diboll shooting death released after arrest of two suspectsO'Rourke stumps in LufkinBUSINESS ROUNDUP: Angelic Cupcakes' resurrection a heavenly treat for fansBull hooky? Commissioners agree to new COVID leave options after reports of employee abuseLocal teen receives Youth Hero AwardLufkin to consider appointment of city manager Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
