A Lufkin woman is searching for her dog, Luna, who alerted her to a fire that destroyer her home at 1300 Houston Street late Tuesday night, according to a press release from city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
Luna and the woman's home surveillance system alerted her to the blaze, which reportedly originated in her laundry room, according to Pebsworth. The woman managed to get everyone to safety, including her young child, but after the dust settled she could not find Luna.
Luna is a pit bull, Pebsworth said. According to a Facebook post, Luna is a brown-gray and was wearing a pink-studded collar.
Lufkin firefighters responded to the fire after she called 911 around 11:20 p.m. The home is likely a total loss, the press release stated.
Firefighters worked to contain the fire, but it had spread from the laundry room into the attic. They got it under control around midnight and worked into the morning hours to monitor for hotspots.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Lufkin Fire Marshal's office.
